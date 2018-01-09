Politics

African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday praised founding members of the ruling party such as Dr Walter B Rubusana‚ Pixley KaSeme and Langa Libalele Dube‚ saying they conceptualized the formation of the party.

Ramaphosa‚ along with five of the six party officials who were elected in Nasrec last month‚ arrived in East London on Monday to celebrate the party's 106th anniversary.

The main event is on Saturday.

On Tuesday morning Ramaphosa‚ party deputy president David Mabuza‚ national chairman Gwede Mantashe‚ secretary-general Ace Magashule as well as treasurer general Paul Mashile laid a wreath at the grave site of Rubusana - the founding member the ANC's Buffalo City region is now named after.

Addressing the media‚ Ramaphosa said Rubusana was not only deeply religious‚ but also very educated.

"His intellect was one of those that really conceptualized the formation of the ANC.

"Working with other gigantic intellectuals like Dr Pixley kaSeme‚ Sol Plaatjie‚ John Langalibalele Dube and many more‚ these are the people we are remembering.

"We are not only remembering them‚ but also deriving lessons from them as the party committed at its 54th conference last month to revive the party to be once again the leader of society."

