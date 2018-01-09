De Lille to reveal latest forecast for 'day zero' in parched Cape Town

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will reveal the revised estimate for “day zero” — the day the taps will run dry — on Tuesday.

Dam levels in the Western Cape as a whole fell to 29.7% this week‚ and De Lille is expected to reveal that daily water consumption in the City of Cape Town fell to 578-million litres in the past three weeks.

This is the lowest yet‚ but still will above the 500-million-litre target set by the council and the Department of Water and Sanitation.

On December 18 - the last time the city council water dashboard was updated - day zero was out at April 29. It is expected to have moved forward to around April 22.

De Lille will also give a progress report on four desalination plants‚ two groundwater abstraction projects and a water recycling project.