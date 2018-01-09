Politics

Zuma to meet with Kenya's Kenyatta on Thursday

09 January 2018 - 16:49 By Naledi Shange
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: TimesLIVE

As newly-appointed ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and NEC members attend pre-January 8 statement events in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape‚ President Jacob Zuma isn't scheduled to attend any of those events but will instead be meeting with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta later this week.

An official from Zuma's office told TimesLIVE that Zuma would only attend the main event in East London on Saturday at which the traditional January 8 statement will be delivered.

Ramaphosa had confirmed that he had met and held talks with Zuma on Sunday at Dube House in Durban but did not divulge the details of the meeting.

Meanwhile‚ Zuma's focus will on Thursday turn to his meeting with Kenyatta.

"President Jacob Zuma will‚ on Thursday‚ 11 January 2018‚ hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya at Dr John Dube residence in Durban. President Kenyatta is on his first working visit to South Africa since his inauguration on 28 November 2017‚" said Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga in a statement.

"South Africa and Kenya enjoy very warm bilateral relations underpinned by strong historical and political bonds. South Africa is a strategic partner of Kenya in many areas‚ particularly trade and security‚" Ngqulunga added.

Zuma won’t be president by end of 2018: Malema predicts

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the newly elected president of the African National Congress (ANC)‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ does ...
Politics
12 hours ago

Ramaphosa likely to call for state capture charges

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his first major speech as ANC leader next weekend, is likely to flag a special prosecution process on state ...
News
2 days ago

Zuma's bruising year in the courts

It has been a turbulent year in courts for President Jacob Zuma.
Politics
9 days ago

The ANC must choose truth over alternatives to break Zuma spell

In an interview with Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba last year, I asked him how South Africans should contend with President Jacob Zuma in line ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Zuma to meet with Kenya's Kenyatta on Thursday Politics
  2. Xhosa king asks Ramaphosa to release Dalindyebo from prison Politics
  3. ANC leadership mum over KZN PEC disbandment for now Politics
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa visits grave of Dr Walter B Rubusana Politics
  5. ANC to 'deal with' those stealing public money: Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

KZN farmer accused of shooting mourners says he acted in self defence
Oprah’s moving speech to women dominates the 2018 Golden Globe Awards
X