As newly-appointed ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and NEC members attend pre-January 8 statement events in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape‚ President Jacob Zuma isn't scheduled to attend any of those events but will instead be meeting with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta later this week.

An official from Zuma's office told TimesLIVE that Zuma would only attend the main event in East London on Saturday at which the traditional January 8 statement will be delivered.

Ramaphosa had confirmed that he had met and held talks with Zuma on Sunday at Dube House in Durban but did not divulge the details of the meeting.

Meanwhile‚ Zuma's focus will on Thursday turn to his meeting with Kenyatta.

"President Jacob Zuma will‚ on Thursday‚ 11 January 2018‚ hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya at Dr John Dube residence in Durban. President Kenyatta is on his first working visit to South Africa since his inauguration on 28 November 2017‚" said Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga in a statement.

"South Africa and Kenya enjoy very warm bilateral relations underpinned by strong historical and political bonds. South Africa is a strategic partner of Kenya in many areas‚ particularly trade and security‚" Ngqulunga added.