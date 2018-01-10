Politics

ANC Youth League will oppose a Zuma recall

10 January 2018 - 12:38 By Zine George And Zingisa Mvumvu
ANCYL secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza. File photo.
ANCYL secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Cornel van Heerden

President Jacob Zuma’s cheerleader‚ the ANC Youth League‚ has vowed to oppose any attempts to have him recalled at Wednesday’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting in East London.

Speaking to the Dispatch in Duncan Village during a door-to-door visit to child-headed households on Tuesday‚ ANCYL secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza said anyone who called for Zuma’s removal would be “vindictive”.

The meeting‚ to be held at the East London ICC‚ will give an indication of the balance of forces within Cyril Ramaphosa’s NEC.

The NEC‚ which is the highest decision-making body in between ANC conferences‚ is meeting for the first time after the election of the party’s new leadership last month at Nasrec.

Officially the meeting is to discuss the January 8 anniversary statement to be delivered by Ramaphosa on Saturday.

But talks of a motion to remove Zuma being forced into the agenda have been gaining momentum.

However‚ Nzuza said they would not take kindly to any talk about recalling Zuma.

- Daily Dispatch 

READ MORE:

Ruling tightens noose for Zuma

With impeachment a growing possibility, president's camp starts to talk terms
News
11 days ago

ANC in secret talks on early Jacob Zuma exit

Defiance of party on state capture inquiry adds fuel to push for managed departure
News
18 days ago

Wily Zuma strikes again

If anyone thought President Jacob Zuma is cornered and out of time‚ his sudden move on Tuesday to announce a judicial commission of inquiry into ...
Ideas
7 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Home Affairs DG admits there is not enough communication from his department Politics
  2. Zuma's ouster not on NEC's agenda ... yet Politics
  3. Don't distort Zuma's free-education plan‚ says Manamela Politics
  4. Zuma's off to Ethiopia‚ Ramaphosa to Switzerland - Two leaders divide the ... Politics
  5. De Lille blasts call for her to be fired Politics

Latest Videos

The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
KZN farmer accused of shooting mourners says he acted in self defence
X