The DA in Cape Town wants mayor Patricia de Lille sacked. In a statement posted on Facebook by the party’s Cape metro regional chairman‚ Grant Twigg‚ the party also rejected De Lille’s proposed drought levy.

“The DA prides itself in being a party that represents transparent and accountable governance. It is therefore important that our leaders represent us in this regard‚” said Twigg.

For the party to ensure that Cape Town remained a well-run city‚ it was important that its leadership retained the confidence of the DA caucus in the city council.

“[The] DA Cape metro executive have resolved to ... recommend to the DA Western Cape provincial executive committee‚ DA federal executive and the DA City of Cape Town caucus that Patricia de Lille be removed as the executive mayor‚” said Twigg.

He said the mayor had lost the confidence of the metro executive. “We are of the view that the City of Cape Town requires stability‚ unity and functionality — which we believe she cannot deliver.”