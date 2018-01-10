De Lille blasts call for her to be fired

City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has blasted calls by the party’s regional leadership for her to be axed.

She accused the structure of being in a hurry to give her job to DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.

“The regional executive chaired by Grant Twigg is meant to represent DA branches as well as DA members. The regional executive therefore needs to provide the proof of when they met with the branches and what mandate they received from the branches‚” De Lille said.

She said that she had received numerous calls from DA branch members who said they had not been consulted on the statement by the regional executive nor had they given them the mandate.