Mkhwebane wants terms of reference of inquiry into state capture broadened if necessary

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the terms of reference of the commission of inquiry into state capture to be broadened if necessary.

“Having perused some of the evidence at her disposal and public domain‚ the Public Protector also calls upon the President to ensure that all the ToR (terms of reference) are broad enough to include the capture of all state institutions and SOEs‚ so that the ability of the commission to uncover the full extent of state capture in South Africa is not constrained in any manner‚” Public Protector spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana said in a media statement on Wednesday.

She added that the terms of reference must not be limited to the issues investigated or identified in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report to “ensure that no stone is left unturned”.