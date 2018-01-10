A subcommittee of Parliament’s rules committee is hoping to finalise parliamentary rules for the impeachment of President Jacob Zuma‚ including their adoption by the House of Assembly‚ by the end of March.

The subcommittee met on Wednesday to take forward the process begun several years ago to formulate impeachment process rules. It was prompted into action by a ruling of the Constitutional Court that it do this without delay.

The court handed down judgment late in December in a case brought by the EFF‚ the United Democratic Movement and the Congress of the People.

The three opposition parties asked for an order declaring that the National Assembly had failed to put in place mechanisms and processes to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable‚ for failing to implement the remedial action ordered by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in relation to the misuse of state resources on the upgrade of his Nkandla residence.