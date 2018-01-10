There is even more reason for President Jacob Zuma to resign after he announced the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture‚ the SA Communist Party said.

The party said late on Tuesday that a commission presented a potential conflict for Zuma.

“It would be inappropriate for the president to decide the terms of reference for an investigation on allegations he is implicated (in)‚” the SACP said in a statement.

“The situation reaffirms the correctness of the March 2017 decision of the SACP that it was time for President Zuma to resign in the best interests of the ANC‚ the Alliance and the people of South Africa as a whole.”

The SACP was sceptical about Zuma’s motives‚ even though it welcomed the establishment of the commission.

“Just two days after the 54th National Conference of the ANC last month resolved that the matter must be expedited‚ President Zuma appealed the 14 December 2017 judgment of the North Gauteng High Court ordering him to appoint the commission within 30 days‚” the party said.

“The appeal was a clear contradiction of the mandate to expedite the matter. The president’s conduct delaying the appointment of the commission would have further prevailed had it not been (for) mounting public pressure.”