WATCH | How to sack the president

The National Assembly’s subcommittee is meeting on Wednesday, January 10 2018, to review the rules and discuss the draft procedure for removing a president.

The meeting comes after the Constitutional Court ruled that Parliament had failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable for using public money for his private home upgrades.

The court found that the president violated his oath of office by refusing to pay back the money and ordered the National Assembly to draw up procedures that could be used to remove him.