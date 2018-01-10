Zuma's ouster not on NEC's agenda ... yet

The removal of President Jacob Zuma as head of state would not be discussed at an African National Congress meeting on Wednesday, the party’s secretary-general said.

There was widespread media speculation this week that Zuma’s opponents in the ANC’s newly elected 80-member national executive committee would raise a motion of no-confidence at its first meeting under new leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told reporters at a break in the meeting that the only item on the agenda was Ramaphosa's January 8 Speech to mark the 106th birthday of the ANC on Saturday.

The rand briefly extended losses against the US dollar. Zuma has been unpopular with investors.

“That matter was not for any discussion or debate,” Magashule told reporters in response to a question about whether Zuma’s future was raised. “There was only one item on the agenda.”

The NEC is meeting in East London.