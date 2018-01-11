Politics

ANC leadership to visit Madiba's gravesite in February

11 January 2018 - 19:20 By Lulamile Feni
ANC top six:Jessie Duarte, Ace Magashule, Gwede Mantashe, Cyril Ramaphosa, David Mabuza and Paul Mashatile. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Some top ANC leaders‚ including national executive committee (NEC) members Lindiwe Zulu and Noxolo Kiviet‚ were barred from entering the home by security who said they were told to only allow the top six inside.

According to Mandla‚ who is also the chief of the Mvezo and an ANC MP‚ other NEC members were later allowed inside “and were given breakfast like everybody” else.

“The family has agreed to observe the protocol and traditions and therefore will go to Nkosi Dalibhunga’s [Nelson Mandela] resting place and inform him and the ancestors of the visit of the entire ANC leadership that will take place on February 11. They will be hosted by the family in Qunu‚” said Mandla.

He said that would afford all of the family members scattered around the country enough time to be present to receive and host the guests. “In accordance with tradition‚ we shall also slaughter an ox in honour of the visit of ANC leadership.”

In a statement‚ Mandla said: “The Mandela family was deeply honoured to welcome the top six ANC leadership to President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela’s homestead at Qunu. Nkosi Dalibhunga always regarded the ANC as his political home and his homestead at Qunu was always open to the movement and its leadership. In keeping with this tradition we were instructed by Mamu Nosizwe [Graca Machel] to receive and host the delegation led by newly elected ANC president comrade Cyril Ramaphosa.”

ANC Conference 2017

