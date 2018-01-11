The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture should look specifically at events that unfolded under the watch of President Jacob Zuma says the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

The foundation welcomed Zuma’s announcement on the inquiry as a “step in the right direction”. But it cautioned that it should not become a drawn out affair involving other cases.

“We reiterate the views of (former public protector Thuli) Madonsela that the commission should focus specifically on state capture under President Zuma‚ and must investigate the allegations of state capture against the Gupta family‚” said Neeshan Balton‚ the foundation’s executive director.

“The Zondo Commission however‚ must be very specific and not unnecessarily drawn out to include other cases.”

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wrote to Zuma‚ asking him not to limit the commission of inquiry’s terms of reference only to issues identified in the State of Capture report‚ the Citizen reported on Thursday.

But observers have suggested that Zuma would be conflicted if he was to determine the terms of reference.

Zuma said‚ when he announced the commission of inquiry‚ that he hoped it would reach areas of concern “that may not have been reached by the Public Protector's investigation‚ but form part of what she might have investigated‚ had she had sufficient resources to do so.”

The foundation said it was disappointed that Zuma had only taken steps to set the inquiry in motion after a court ruling had compelled him to do so.

“There should also be immediate prosecution in cases that are clear and prosecutable. We call on the Hawks and the NPA to stop dithering. The #GuptaLeaks has revealed much‚ and in some cases it is not necessary to wait for the inquiry to take place for prosecution to occur‚” said Balton.

Those found by the inquiry to have flouted the law or violated the Constitution – irrespective of their office or position – should be held to account and not offered any “deal” or “way out” the foundation added.