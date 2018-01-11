Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says her party’s decision not to support her administration’s proposed “drought charge” has caused confusion.

Late last year‚ De Lille’s government tabled a proposal in council for a levy on rates bills based on property prices.

The proposal‚ which was supported by the DA caucus‚ is subject to a public participation process until Monday and it will have to be approved by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

But on Wednesday‚ the DA Cape Metro executive changed its tune. In a statement‚ chairman Grant Twigg said the caucus had been instructed to vote against the levy.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Thursday during a visit to a Cape Flats aquifer drilling site in Mitchells Plain‚ De Lille said Twigg’s executive had not consulted the DA caucus before taking its decision.

“There is confusion there because the caucus of the DA had already taken a decision to support the drought charge. From the DA caucus it went to council‚ where everybody in the DA caucus voted for that‚” she said.