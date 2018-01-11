Politics

11 January 2018 - 15:00 By Lulamile Feni

Some top ANC leaders visiting Nelson Mandela's homestead in Qunu were barred from entering the premises.

Some ANC top brass visiting Nelson Mandela's homestead in Qunu in the Eastern Cape on Thursday were barred from entering the premises.

Those barred from joining the top leaders included ANC chief whip in parliament Jackson Mthembu‚ former Eastern Cape Premier Noxolo Kiviet‚ King Sabatha Dalindyebo‚ mayor Dumani Zozo as well as former NEC and NWC member Fikile Xasa.

The visit to Mthatha on Thursday is part of the ANC's mass mobilisation campaign‚ a build-up to Saturday's 106th anniversary celebrations to be held at the Buffalo City stadium in East London on Saturday.

A crowd of up to 120‚000 is expected to attend the rally which will also be attended by foreign and local statesmen such as Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta‚ former President Kgalema Motlanthe and President Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa and the top leaders are also scheduled to visit acting AbaThembu king Azenathi Dalindyebo.

Other senior ANC members who were part of the Ramaphosa-led delegation to Qunu included NEC members Lindiwe Zulu and Faith Muthambi.

They were all accommodated in a separate room within the main house‚ as Ramaphosa‚ Mabuyane‚ Gwede Mantashe‚ Paul Mashatile‚ Ace Magashule and Jessie Duarte met Mandela's grandson‚ Mandla Mandela‚ behind closed doors.

