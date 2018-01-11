Politics

Mkhwebane told to 'keep quiet' by EFF

11 January 2018 - 17:22 By Timeslive
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo
Image: MIKE HUTCHINGS

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) launched a blistering attack on Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday‚ accusing her of tarnishing the image of the Public Protector.

The red berets joined others who raised concerns about the recently announced commission of inquiry into state capture becoming “overburdened” if the scope of the probe was too wide.

Party spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi called on Mkhwebane to “learn to keep quiet; for at times‚ silence is golden”.

“Each time she speaks‚ and because it is not even necessary for her to do so at all times‚ she continues to tarnish the reputation of the respectable office of the Public Protector‚” he said in a statement.

“We say this in relation to her recent comments that the remit of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture can be extended beyond what is directed by the remedial action of the Public Protector’s State of Capture Report. In so saying‚ Mkhwebane seeks to give credence to Zuma’s ill-intention to overburden the scope of the inquiry so that it never really arrives at holding him accountable for his corruption with the Gupta family.”

He suggested that she risked undermining the reputation of the office of the Public Protector.

READ MORE

Capture probe must focus on Zuma‚ says Kathrada Foundation

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture should look specifically at events that unfolded under the watch of President Jacob Zuma says ...
Politics
6 hours ago

State capture inquiry should conclude initial report: Madonsela

The purpose of the commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of state capture is to conclude the investigation that was undertaken by the ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Gigaba's advisor helped Public Protector compile Bankorp report

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has confirmed that she had consulted Prof Chris Malikane — the controversial economic adviser to Finance Minister ...
Business
10 hours ago

Mkhwebane wants terms of reference of inquiry into state capture broadened if necessary

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the terms of reference of the commission of inquiry into state capture to be broadened if necessary.
Politics
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Zuma and Kenyatta deepen partnership following Durban talks Politics
  2. ANC leadership to visit Madiba's gravesite in February Politics
  3. ANC NEC's failure to remove Zuma proves Ramaphosa is more of the same: DA Politics
  4. EFF must take responsibility for injuries of applicants at Capricorn TVET ... Politics
  5. Mkhwebane told to 'keep quiet' by EFF Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X