Satawu Gauteng fires its secretary-general for being an illegal immigrant

11 January 2018 - 07:22 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Satawu members march through the streets. File photo.
Image: TEBOGO LETSIE

The South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu) has axed its provincial secretary in Gauteng after it found that he has been living in South Africa illegally.

“Last October SATAWU received a letter from the Department of Home Affairs instructing the union to terminate Gift Ndwandwe’s employment because he was found to have fraudulently obtained his South African identity document‚” the union said in a statement.

“The department said Ndwandwe was a Zimbabwean citizen who was in the country illegally and as such his employment was to be terminated.”

Ndwandwe’s appeal was unsuccessful and the union took a decision to relieve him of his duties with immediate effect on Wednesday.

