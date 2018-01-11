WATCH | Zuma supporter encouraged to wear Ramaphosa T-shirt
An ANC supporter gets a dressing down for wearing a T-shirt with the face of former ANC president Jacob Zuma.
You wouldn't want to be dressed down for continuing to wear a T-shirt bearing the face of former ANC president Jacob Zuma but a hapless man appears to have learnt that the hard way when he was forced to undress on the street.
With the ANC pre-occupied with unity ahead of its 106th anniversary celebrations‚ a bizarre video clip is doing rounds on social media‚ in which a man is forced to take off his ANC T-shirt bearing Zuma’s face and is presented with another T-shirt with Cyril Ramaphosa's face.
Talk about getting a dressing down... @yasantha pic.twitter.com/Xw6pLGl2Ku— Alex Sweet Patrick (@IamAlexSweet) January 11, 2018
The 33-second clip appears to have been shot in the Eastern Cape as the men in the clip alight from a bakkie with an EC number plate and speak isiXhosa.
In the clip two men can be seen walking to the pedestrian demanding that he takes the T-shirt off.
One man says "wear this one‚ take that one off and stomp on it" to his mate.
He puts his foot on the Zuma T-shirt and tears it into pieces.
In the video‚ they tell him that he can now use it to mop floors and tell him to sleep wearing Ramaphosa's T-shirt.
All the while the man being forced to change shirts complies with their demands and nods.
The T-shirt is then crumpled and given back to him and he appears to thank them as he walks away amid instructions that he must burn it.
It is an ANC tradition that once a new president is elected‚ the paraphernalia is changed to bear the name of the new leader. But many supporters do not immediately attain the new gear.
