Ace Magashule will quit as Free State premier to focus on ANC job

The Free State province will have a new premier by April as Ace Magashule will vacate his position to move into Luthuli House as fulltime ANC secretary general. This will finally release the province of Magashule’s grip after almost three decades as provincial ANC leader.

Gauteng local government MEC Paul Mashatile, who was elected as ANC treasurer general in December, will also resign from his government job by the end of the financial year.

Both provinces will have to elect new ANC chairmen as Magashule and Mashatile cannot serve in national and provincial posts simultaneously.

Magashule has been Free State premier since 2009. His term of office in government has been marred by allegations of corruption. His election as ANC secretary general at the Nasrec conference was steeped in controversy after a narrow defeat over Senzo Mchunu and 68 alleged missing votes.

ANC deputy president David Mabuza will remain as Mpumalanga premier as his party post is not a full time position.