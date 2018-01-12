Politics

No money to train new nurses in Gauteng

12 January 2018 - 10:50 By Timeslive
Image: Phasut Waraphisit via 123RF

Despite a shortage of nurses‚ 700 nursing candidates will not be able to study for a four-year diploma at three Gauteng colleges this year - because the provincial Health Department cannot afford to fund their studies.

"This is despite the fact that they were informed that they qualified for the course but in December last year were told not to report to the colleges 'until further notice'‚"Democratic Alliance MPL Jack Bloom said in a statement on Friday.

According to Department spokesperson Lesemang Matuka‚ the department cannot afford the R57 million that is required to fund first year students‚ he said.

As a result‚ the nursing colleges will only admit first-year students with external bursaries or those who can afford to pay the fees themselves.

The three affected institutions are the Ann Latsky‚ Chris Hani Baragwanath and SG Lourens nursing colleges.

"This is a cruel blow to poor students who passed the selection process but are now left out in the cold with no other study options for this year.

"The underfunding of nursing training is most unwise as we are short of trained nurses for our health system."

According to the 2016/17 Gauteng Health Annual Report‚ the current nursing vacancies are:

  • Professional Nurses: 982
  • Student Professional Nurses: 536
  • Staff Nurses: 405

Bloom said the Department should urgently reconsider the cancellation of training for first-year nurses‚ "which is a priority that should not be sacrificed because of poor budgeting".

The province's health department received the biggest budget adjustment — R1.23-billion — in the Gauteng Medium Term Budget Policy Statement presented in the legislature in November last year.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has also established a committee to work on a turnaround strategy for the department.

Finance MEC Barbara Creecy said late last year: “We have to accept that there are significant problems with the managerial capacity in the department of health. We had a situation at the end of (2016) and the beginning of (2017) where the financial controls in that department broke down. The consequence of that is that people are spending money that they don’t have.”

The Gauteng health department had R7 billion in accruals at the end of March — almost a fifth of its R39.9 billion budget for 2017-18; it also has a long-running billing dispute with the National Health Laboratory Service that entails at least R1.6 billion; and its compensation budget is crowding out spending on other programmes as it soared from 52% of total expenditure in 2008-09‚ to 62.2% in 2016-17‚ Business Day reported last year.

As salaries have risen‚ the budget allocation for provincial hospital staff costs rocketed 19% between 2015-16 and 2018-19‚ from R4.76 billion to R5.68 billion — yet the number of personnel increased by only 0.6% over the same period‚ from 19‚735 to 19‚861.

READ MORE

Family of three-year-old Latoya ask parliament to investigate her death

The family of a toddler who died while seeking medical help on Christmas Eve in Ekurhuleni has called on parliament to investigate the circumstances ...
News
8 days ago

Ramokgopa comforts distraught mother‚ seeks answers

Gauteng acting premier Gwen Ramokgopa says the mother of a sick child who died at the Incredible Happenings Ministry had tried her best to help the ...
News
14 days ago

'Abandoned black female' - The story of the baby from the drain

Around 6 o'clock on the morning of December 13 a small group of community members gathered outside a house in Wattville‚ Benoni.
News
21 days ago

Selfless nurse who brings care to her community scoops national award

Despite working in a sector characterised by a shortage of resources and staff and a general lack of support‚ a nurse from Bloemfontein in the Free ...
News
22 days ago

Life Esidimeni hearings: Manamela 'forgot that patients are also people'

Some of those watching the Life Esidimeni hearings have questioned whether suspended Gauteng director of mental health Makgabo Manamela's ...
News
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. NSFAS employees affiliated to NEHAWU to embark on nationwide strike Politics
  2. Jovial Ramaphosa tees off in East London Politics
  3. No money to train new nurses in Gauteng Politics
  4. Bathabile Dlamini 'shrewdly frustrating' exit of CPS Politics
  5. What Zuma wants if he is to quit the presidency Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X