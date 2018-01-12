So what will Cyril say during his maiden speech?

All eyes will be on the Buffalo City stadium in East London on Saturday where ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is to deliver his maiden speech as party boss.

Ramaphosa is expected to use the speech to restore public confidence in a party that has a dented reputation‚ following corruption allegations over the past 10 years during President Jacob Zuma's rule.

Ramaphosa’s speech comes a few months before the party launches its election campaign in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

Following Zuma's announcement that a commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture will be established‚ there are expectations that Ramaphosa's speech will announce further measures to deal with the allegations and with corruption in the governing party in general.

The new party leader might also shed some light on Zuma’s surprise announcement about fee-free higher education.