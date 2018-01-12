Politics

'Step aside‚ Bathabile - you are old'

12 January 2018 - 06:49 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini. File photo.
ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Charl Devenish

ANC Youth League national executive committee (NEC) member Bavelile Hlongwa has told ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini and her top brass that they should step aside and allow young women to lead.

Hlongwa was speaking on Thursday night at the Young Women's Dialogue at the East London City Hall‚ where she told Dlamini and her executive that some of them should be resting at home.

Hlongwa also lashed out at the Women's League for failing to deliver Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the party's national elective conference in Nasrec.

Instead‚ she said‚ women were divided because of men.

"We are tired ... Some of you should be resting at home because you are old and your knees cannot carry you no more‚ but you don't want to give us space and we are going to confront you as well‚" charged Hlongwa to Dlamini and some of her NEC members at the top table.

"The ANC Women's League is very behind in the struggle and if you don't give us the baton‚ fighting patriarchy in the ANC will not succeed. You have failed to give young women a chance to learn from you."

- DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

Oliver Tambo ‘turning in his grave’‚ says Women’s League

The ANC Women’s League says it is disappointed by the lack of significant female representation in the ANC top six leadership‚ describing it as a ...
Politics
23 days ago

‘Patriarchy has once again reared its ugly head’ - Bathabile Dlamini

The ANC Women's League says the ruling party has 'regressed' on the issue of gender parity.
Politics
23 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. What Zuma wants if he is to quit the presidency Politics
  2. EXCLUSIVE | Fire and fury in De Lille's administration‚ DA inquiry told Politics
  3. 'Step aside‚ Bathabile - you are old' Politics
  4. Senior Joburg official axed over dodgy tender deals Politics
  5. Zuma and Kenyatta deepen partnership following Durban talks Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X