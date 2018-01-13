Politics

Prosecution of those implicated in state capture will be given ‘top priority’: Ramaphosa

13 January 2018 - 12:51 By Timeslive
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to put in place mechanisms to improve transparency in the appointment of of individuals to senior government positions‚ state-owned entities and law enforcement agencies.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to put in place mechanisms to improve transparency in the appointment of of individuals to senior government positions‚ state-owned entities and law enforcement agencies.
Image: Phumza Sakona Ntongana

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has laid down the law against state capture‚ using his inaugural January 8 address to party supporters to lambast the phenomenon that put the Gupta family and President Jacob Zuma’s family at the centre of widespread corruption in the state.

Ramaphosa announced that investigating and prosecuting those responsible for and implicated in state capture would be his top priority.

Delivering his maiden January 8 statement in front of a capacity crowd at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London‚ Ramaphosa said: “We shall confront corruption and state capture in all the forms and manifestations that these scourges assume.

This includes the immediate establishment of a commission of inquiry into state capture. The investigation and prosecution of those responsible will be given top priority‚” he said.

Ramaphosa has pledged to put in place mechanisms to improve transparency in the appointment of of individuals to senior government positions‚ state-owned entities and law enforcement agencies.

Newly elected president of the ANC Cyril Ramphosa delivered his first January 8statementon Saturday, at the Absa Stadium, in East London. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

He said this was to “prevent undue influence and ensure adequate vetting of candidates”.

Ramaphosa said that state capture had undermined the South African economy and state-owned entities were weakened as a result of it.

“We must work to restore the credibility of public institutions‚ including state-owned enterprises and law enforcement agencies‚ by addressing excessive turnover in senior positions‚ undue political interference‚ poor coordination and corruption‚” he said.

Ramaphosa said the ANC welcomed Zuma’s announcement of the establishment of a commission of inquiry in line with the findings of the Public Protector’s report on state capture.

Zuma is yet to publish the terms of reference of the inquiry and it is unclear when the commission will convene to start its work.

READ MORE

ANC needs to respect South Africa: Blade Nzimande

The ANC needs to respect South Africa‚ South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande said on Saturday.
Politics
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa comes to rescue as crowd boos Zuma

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa came to President Jacob Zuma's rescue by rebuking a crowd that booed his predecessor.
Politics
6 hours ago

Zuma booed at January 8 statement gathering

President Jacob Zuma was booed by ANC supporters at the party’s January 8 statement event in East London on Saturday.
Politics
6 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. DA probe slams De Lille over 'nepotism and cadre deployment' Politics
  2. Booing of Zuma a sign people want change: ANC Veterans’ League president says Politics
  3. Release government and municipal land to build homes: Ramaphosa Politics
  4. Prosecution of those implicated in state capture will be given ‘top priority’: ... Politics
  5. ANC needs to respect South Africa: Blade Nzimande Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting president
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X