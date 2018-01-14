De Lille survives as Cape Town mayor but faces DA charges

Patricia de Lille has survived as mayor of Cape Town but she faces DA charges and will have no further role in managing the city’s response to the drought.

Announcing the outcome of Sunday’s federal executive discussion on De Lille’s future‚ party leader Mmusi Maimane said the federal legal council would investigate and prosecute De Lille.

She would be charged with:

- Acting in a manner that has impacted negatively on the party;

- Failing to carry out her duties to the standard required by the party and legislation;

- Bringing the party into disrepute;

- Acting in a manner that is unreasonable and detrimental to internal cooperation;

- Unreasonably failing to comply with official decisions of the party.