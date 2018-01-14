Church gives embattled 'Mama de Lille' a hero's welcome

A church in Cape Town gave mayor Patricia de Lille a hero's welcome on Sunday as it held a prayer service for her as the DA federal executive met to discuss her future.

Posters saying "Hands off the people's mayor"‚ "Mama de Lille 4 Cape Town" and "Mother of the poor‚ De Lille where you go we go" were waved as De Lille entered World Harvest Christian Ministries in Langa.

After warmly greeting officials and pastors outside the church‚ De Lille was welcomed by a cheering‚ ululating and dancing congregation inside.