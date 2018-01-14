Politics

Church gives embattled 'Mama de Lille' a hero's welcome

14 January 2018 - 12:43 By Dave Chambers
Supporters of Patricia de Lille held a prayer service for the Cape Town mayor.
Supporters of Patricia de Lille held a prayer service for the Cape Town mayor.
Image: Dave Chambers

A church in Cape Town gave mayor Patricia de Lille a hero's welcome on Sunday as it held a prayer service for her as the DA federal executive met to discuss her future.

Posters saying "Hands off the people's mayor"‚ "Mama de Lille 4 Cape Town" and "Mother of the poor‚ De Lille where you go we go" were waved as De Lille entered World Harvest Christian Ministries in Langa.

After warmly greeting officials and pastors outside the church‚ De Lille was welcomed by a cheering‚ ululating and dancing congregation inside.

The federal executive - the DA's decision-making and disciplinary body when the party congress and council are not in session - was meeting in Cape Town to discuss the report of a sub-committee chaired by parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen.

The sub-committee investigated numerous allegations of division in the City of Cape Town's DA caucus and on Sunday the federal executive was scheduled to discuss De Lille's arguments for why she should not be fired as mayor.

De Lille has proposed a mediation process involving all caucus members in a bid to save her job.

'Problematic' Patricia de Lille to defy DA leadership

Party set for bitter showdown with its Cape Town mayor
News
15 hours ago

‘Problematic’ De Lille to defy DA leadership

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will refuse to step down when she meets the DA top brass today.
Politics
15 hours ago

DA probe slams De Lille over 'nepotism and cadre deployment'

Patricia de Lille‚ whose job as mayor of Cape Town is on the line at Sunday’s meeting of the DA’s top brass‚ practises rampant nepotism and cronyism.
Politics
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. SA to summon US embassy official over Trump’s vulgar comment on Haiti‚ African ... Politics
  2. Malema must pay for damages incurred by H&M stores: DA Politics
  3. De Lille breaks down as pastors pray for her Politics
  4. WATCH | Courts will give me justice if DA won't‚ says De Lille Politics
  5. Church gives embattled 'Mama de Lille' a hero's welcome Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting president
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Sympathy for De Lille dries up with Cape Town's water Opinion & Analysis
  2. De Lille killed off unit that was winning war on gangs‚ DA probe told Politics
  3. 'Bullying, nepotism', leaks – and all the other ‘dirt’ on De Lille Politics
X