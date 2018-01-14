De Lille breaks down as pastors pray for her

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille wept on Sunday as pastors at a church in Langa laid their hands on her head to pray for her.

De Lille received a hero's welcome at World Harvest Christian Ministries as the DA federal executive met elsewhere in Cape Town to discuss her future.

The mayor told worshippers: "While people are sitting somewhere to decide what to do with me‚ let us pray for them‚ that the Lord will give them wisdom.

"Let God give them the minds and the brains to be honest‚ and to speak the truth."