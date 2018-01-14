I welcome DA charges‚ says relieved Cape Town mayor De Lille

Patricia de Lille says she welcomes the charges levelled at her on Sunday by the DA.

Speaking to eNCA after party leader Mmusi Maimane said she would be investigated and prosecuted by the federal legal council‚ De Lille said: “I look forward to defending myself and to working with the federal legal council to get the proceedings over as soon as possible.

“I will be dealing with each and every count against me by providing witnesses and evidence.”

Announcing the outcome of Sunday’s federal executive discussion on De Lille’s future‚ party leader Maimane said De Lille’s handling of the drought in Cape Town had fallen short of the standards the party expected of her.