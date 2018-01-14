'Justice has prevailed': De Lille on facing charges instead of the sack

Patricia de Lille said it was “a huge relief that justice prevailed” after the DA stopped short of firing her as mayor of Cape Town on Sunday and levelled disciplinary charges instead.

“I note the resolutions‚ which do not include a demand for my resignation or allow a motion of no confidence against me‚” De Lille said in a statement after party leader Mmusi Maimane announced the outcome of a federal executive meeting.

“I welcome the fact that the DA has taken the decision to formally charge me. It is disappointing that it took

them so long.”

Speaking to eNCA‚ De Lille said: “I look forward to defending myself and to working with the federal legal council to get the proceedings over as soon as possible.

“I will be dealing with each and every count against me by providing witnesses and evidence.”