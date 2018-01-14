The Economic Freedom Fighters must be held accountable for all the damages incurred as a result of vandalism at a number of H&M stores‚ the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.

The DA said EFF leader Julius Malema must pay the damages incurred by the stores.

Shops in Sandton‚ Menlyn Park and on the East Rand were forced to close after party supporters trashed the stores in an apparent protest against an online ad that has been labelled racist.

Earlier this week‚ the Swedish clothing company withdrew sales of a green hoodie with the inscription "coolest monkey in the jungle" after complaints that the ad featuring a black child had triggered accusations of racism.

The company apologised on its Twitter account and in a statement posted on its website admitted it got it wrong and was deeply sorry.

DA national spokeswoman and deputy chairperson Refiloe Nt'sekhe said her party condemned the violence and vandalism by EFF supporters.