The Presidency has denied reports that President Jacob Zuma had demanded during a meeting last week with his deputy and newly-elected ANC president‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma be appointed as the country's deputy president.

“No such discussion has taken place and no such demand has been made anywhere by President Zuma‚” the Presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

It said it had noted several distortions in media reports in relation to the meeting held between Zuma and Ramaphosa on January 7 at Dr John Langalibalele Dube residence in Durban.

“The Principals held their first formal meeting following the assumption of office by the Deputy President as President of the governing party the ANC.

“They discussed several issues updating each other on matters in both government and the governing party. The two leaders met alone‚ and reports of other leaders being present are false.

“Among issues discussed‚ President Zuma briefed Deputy President Ramaphosa on his plans to institute a commission of inquiry into state capture‚” the Presidency stated.

It added that the president and deputy president had resolved at the Durban meeting to hold regular meetings.

“The Principals have indicated that the meetings are now critical to ensure synergy between the governing party and government since President Zuma is no longer a member of the ANC National Officials known as the Top Six.

“It would enable the Deputy President to keep the Head of State and Government abreast of issues discussed by the leadership of the governing party.

“The President and Deputy President also meet in Cabinet committee and Cabinet meetings. Cabinet committee meetings take place on Tuesdays‚ Wednesdays and Thursdays every week except during recess while Cabinet meets fortnightly on Wednesdays‚” the statement read.