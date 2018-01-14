Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille wept on Sunday as pastors at a church in Langa laid their hands on her head to pray for her.

De Lille received a hero's welcome at World Harvest Christian Ministries after attending a meeting of the DA federal executive which was discussing her future.

The mayor told worshippers: "While people are sitting somewhere to decide what to do with me‚ let us pray for them‚ that the Lord will give them wisdom.

"Let God give them the minds and the brains to be honest‚ and to speak the truth."

Leaving the church‚ De Lille said she had spent about half an hour at the federal executive meeting. "I just repeated my request to be treated fairly‚ a request that if I've done something please charge me‚" she said.