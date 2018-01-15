Of all the stories about the ANC‚ this one has got to take the cake.

As it turns out‚ the ruling party sought help from a member of the opposition to help it celebrate its 106th birthday in East London in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Nadine Taylor from East London raised eyebrows on social media after she boasted on Facebook with the 152 cm cake she had baked for the ANC's birthday bash.

The baker‚ a proud DA member‚ said she was approached by two of her customers who are ANC members to do the job.