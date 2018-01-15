Mashaba said he had launched a forensic investigation into Dagada after media reports late last year alleged “serious activities of undue influence and nepotism”.

“The forensic investigation has found that Cllr Dagada has breached the City’s Code of Conduct by not declaring his interests and‚ subsequently‚ conflicts of interest with individuals closely associated with him‚” Mashaba said.

“Further to this‚ the forensic investigation has found Cllr Dagada to have been involved in price fixing with a service provider to the City‚ and in the process acted against his sworn duty to our residents.”

Dagada said one of the allegations related to a R193‚000 tender for a micro economic study in the city.

“It is ridiculous‚ because to offer someone a successful bid it is signed by the City Manager … That is done through rigorous processes.”

Dagaba said he was informed about the investigation by external company Gobodo Forensic Investigative Accounting in October last year and is still waiting for the final report.

“Last week they gave us what they called an updated draft which still had a lot of mistakes and inaccuracies. Friday we wrote back with my lawyers to say please make the corrections. The so-called investigations‚ none of them have been concluded.”

Dagaba tweeted that officials were put under “under immense pressure” to depose affidavits against him.