Patricia de Lille says she will keep leading Cape Town’s drought response even though the DA federal executive said she should relinquish the role.

Speaking to eNCA on Monday as she arrived for work at Cape Town Civic Centre‚ De Lille said that as executive mayor she had statutory duties to fulfil. Mayoral committee members such as Xanthea Limberg‚ whose portfolio is water‚ sanitation and informal settlements‚ were there only to advise the mayor‚ she said.

Wearing her mayoral chain over a red jacket and appearing buoyant and defiant after escaping the sack on Sunday‚ De Lille said her first job of the day would be to chair a meeting of officials working on the drought crisis.