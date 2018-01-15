Cape Town’s “sheriff”‚ JP Smith‚ may lose his job as mayoral committee member for safety and security.

Smith‚ who has served in the portfolio for three terms‚ is not off the hook amid infighting in the City of Cape Town‚ primarily between himself and mayor Patricia de Lille.

On Sunday the DA announced that it was laying charges against De Lille based on the report of a federal executive sub-committee chaired by parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen.

The report‚ which was wholly adopted by the party’s federal executive‚ also suggested Smith be moved from his post.

“While Smith has done excellent work in the safety and security portfolio‚ he has perhaps occupied this same portfolio for too long‚” it said.