ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday gave his strongest indication yet that President Jacob Zuma’s days as the country’s president were numbered‚ saying that the matter "must be addressed"‚ but that Zuma should not be humiliated.

In an interview with the SABC on the ANC’s January 8 statement‚ Ramaphosa cautioned party leaders against humiliating Zuma‚ saying that while "this issue is being raised by everyone … it is a matter that is delicate".

"We should never humiliate president Zuma‚" he said.