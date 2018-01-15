Politics

Zuma exit 'delicate' but on the cards - Ramaphosa

15 January 2018 - 08:55 By Claudi Mailovich‚ Natasha Marrian And Carol Paton
The former president of the party Jacob Zuma sitting with Cyril Ramaphosa before the announcement that Ramaphosa is the new president of the ANC at the party 54th electoral conference. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday gave his strongest indication yet that President Jacob Zuma’s days as the country’s president were numbered‚ saying that the matter "must be addressed"‚ but that Zuma should not be humiliated.

In an interview with the SABC on the ANC’s January 8 statement‚ Ramaphosa cautioned party leaders against humiliating Zuma‚ saying that while "this issue is being raised by everyone … it is a matter that is delicate".

"We should never humiliate president Zuma‚" he said.

Presidency denies claims Zuma demanded NDZ be appointed deputy president of SA

The Presidency has denied reports that President Jacob Zuma had demanded during a meeting last week with his deputy and newly-elected ANC president‚ ...
Politics
18 hours ago

In a further indication that he intends to take control of government sooner rather than later‚ Ramaphosa and his colleagues in the ANC’s top six will on Monday meet Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Treasury officials to discuss the funding of higher education.

This will be the second meeting Ramaphosa has held with Treasury officials on the matter since the start of 2018.

- Business Day 

