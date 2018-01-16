Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is not the only councillor in hot water with her party‚ with 11 of her colleagues also facing a probe due to political squabbles in the council.

Following a meeting of the DA’s federal executive on Tuesday‚ the councillors may face a further investigation by the party’s federal legal commission.

They include high-ranking party members Shaun August (chief whip)‚ Dirk Smit (speaker)‚ Ian Neilson (deputy mayor) and Grant Twigg (Cape Metro regional chairman).

Safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith and transport and urban development mayco member Brett Herron could also be investigated.