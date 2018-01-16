Politics

Baleka Mbete sheds a tear for ex-husband Keorapetse Kgositsile

16 January 2018
Parliamentary Speaker Baleka Mbete cries at the funeral of South African poet and political activist Professor Keorapetse Kgositsile at the Marks Park Sports grounds in Emmerentia, Johannesburg. Kgositsile died at the 79 on the 3rd January.
Image: Alaister Russell

Speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete on Tuesday bid an emotional farewell to her ex-husband‚ the late poet laureate Professor Keorapetse Kgositsile.

Attending the special official funeral service for Kgositsile in Johannesburg‚ Mbete was seen with tears rolling down her face during the service.

Mbete‚ who also attended a memorial service last week‚ married the then exiled poet Kgositsile in 1979. The couple had two children together.

Kgositsile died in Johannesburg on January 3 at the age of 79 after a short illness. The people's poet is survived by his wife‚ Baby Dorcas Kgositsile‚ seven children and several grandchildren.

The funeral was attended by politicians‚ poets‚ musicians and many other contributors to arts and culture. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a eulogy.

