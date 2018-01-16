Politics

Defaulters have begun paying: Mashaba

16 January 2018 - 18:28 By Penwell Dlamini
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said that payments totalling to R14.14-milliion from defaulting account holders have been recorded.
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said that payments totalling to R14.14-milliion from defaulting account holders have been recorded.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says since his recent blitz on illegal connections and non-paying property owners‚ defaulters have started to voluntarily make payments.

Mashaba said on Tuesday that to date‚ payments totalling to R14.14-milliion from defaulting account holders have been recorded.

“So far‚ 26 of these account holders have come forward to make payments. These are new accounts which were not on our system. Now‚ these accounts will be making regular monthly payments to the City‚” Mashaba said.

Alleged Joburg property-hijacking kingpin denied bail

Alleged Joburg property-hijacking kingpin and his two co-accused were denied bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
News
4 days ago

Currently‚ the city has over 2‚000 accounts‚ owing the City over R1-billion. The Auditor General has reported that for the 2016/17 financial year‚ non-technical electricity losses amounted to over R1-billion and were due to theft‚ bypass of meters‚ illegal de-calibration of meters and damaged meters.

“These payments go a long way in alleviating the heavy burden carried by many paying residents due to those who have the means to pay for City services‚ yet refuse to‚” Mashaba said.

On January 8‚ Mashaba was accompanied by chief of police in the city David Tembe and other senior officials in a blitz against illegal electricity connection and non-payment.

Mashaba is targeting the poor‚ says SACP

The SA Communist Party in Gauteng has called for the removal of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba‚ accusing him of harassing the poor with his raids ...
Politics
6 days ago

On the day six people were arrested in relation to illegal connections and 18 were handed over to Home Affairs for not having proper documentation. Mashaba said that on Monday he met the new MMC of finance‚ Funzela Ngobeni‚ to discuss the importance of ensuring that the blitzes grow from strength to strength.

The previous MMC‚ Rabelani Dagada‚ has been suspended and removed as a councillor after allegations that he tried to influence tender processes to benefit his associates.

- TimesLIVE

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. 11 Cape Town councillors face further investigation by DA Politics
  2. Defaulters have begun paying: Mashaba Politics
  3. Is this the woman who will cost Patricia de Lille her job? Politics
  4. SA ready to fund free university education: Gigaba Politics
  5. Panyaza Lesufi says his life is at risk Politics

Latest Videos

5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
X