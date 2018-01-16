Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says since his recent blitz on illegal connections and non-paying property owners‚ defaulters have started to voluntarily make payments.

Mashaba said on Tuesday that to date‚ payments totalling to R14.14-milliion from defaulting account holders have been recorded.

“So far‚ 26 of these account holders have come forward to make payments. These are new accounts which were not on our system. Now‚ these accounts will be making regular monthly payments to the City‚” Mashaba said.