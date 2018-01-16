The 31-year-old daughter of one of Patricia de Lille’s friends could be the downfall of the mayor of Cape Town.

De Lille‚ who is being investigated on several charges by the DA legal commission‚ is accused of manipulating Limia Essop’s appointment to the Cape Town Stadium board.

The mayor told the DA federal executive on December 4 that she rejected “with contempt” the allegation that she amended the shortlist for the board and “inserted Limia Essop as a candidate because her father is allegedly a friend of myself”.

But Essop‚ whose services as a fitness coach are advertised on www.24fitclubsa.com‚ told TimesLIVE that if it she found she had been appointed because of the mayor’s influence‚ she would resign.

“I believed [and still do] that my qualifications‚ strong marketing experience and fresh thinking that I bring to the board were the reasons I was appointed‚” she said. “I do not agree with influencing a process to benefit an individual to the detriment of others. Should the allegations prove that this is what happened‚ I will tender my resignation.”

Essop’s fellow board members are all high-flyers with significant experience. The chairman is Peter-John Veldhuizen‚ a partner in Cape Town law firm Gillan and Veldhuizen and the other members are:

Barry Lodewyk‚ a partner at accounting firm Grant Thornton;

Samkelo Blom‚ Spur Group human resources and transformation executive;

Martin van Staden‚ event manager in the Red Bull South Africa sports marketing department and a former member of the 2010 World Cup local organising committee; and

Businesswoman Viola Manuel‚ a former director of the Western Province Rugby Football Union.

Essop‚ a candidate attorney at De Abreu & Cohen in Cape Town‚ said her reputation had been damaged by being dragged into the furore around De Lille and she was taking legal advice.