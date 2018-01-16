Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday acknowledged that his life was at risk but said he was not scared.

Lesufi was responding to a comment made by a representative of the right wing group praag‚ who told him at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday that the department seemed to have a problem with Afrikaans schools.

In the media briefing‚ Lesufi said the department would appeal against the decision passed by the high court on Monday which ruled in favour of Hoërskool Overvaal not having to admit English-speaking learners.

Lesufi initially refused to answer any questions from the praag representative.

However‚ towards the end of the media briefing‚ Lesufi addressed the representative from praag‚ which had described him on its website as the “Afrikaans-hater”.