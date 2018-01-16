Politics

Panyaza Lesufi says his life is at risk

16 January 2018 - 16:36 By Ernest Mabuza
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. File photo.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday acknowledged that his life was at risk but said he was not scared.

Lesufi was responding to a comment made by a representative of the right wing group praag‚ who told him at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday that the department seemed to have a problem with Afrikaans schools.

In the media briefing‚ Lesufi said the department would appeal against the decision passed by the high court on Monday which ruled in favour of Hoërskool Overvaal not having to admit English-speaking learners.

Lesufi initially refused to answer any questions from the praag representative.

However‚ towards the end of the media briefing‚ Lesufi addressed the representative from praag‚ which had described him on its website as the “Afrikaans-hater”.

Lesufi said he was aware that praag would use the information from the briefing to spread it on its website

“This is the acts that they are doing everywhere. So‚ yes my life is at risk but I am not scared. I don’t need any protection‚ I don’t need any additional protection.”

Lesufi said he joined the struggle knowing it was about life and death.

“I never joined the struggle because I am scared of racists. I am not.”

Lesufi said praag should go and tell its readers he was not scared.

“I know the things they are doing. They are scratching my car‚ they are punching my car. Where I go‚ I am monitored - it is fine. Should I be scared‚ no‚” Lesufi said.

