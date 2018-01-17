The ANC wants parliament to take action against DA leader Mmusi Maimane for his role in factional fights roiling the City of Cape Town.

It will ask parliament’s ethics committee to investigate Maimane and the DA federal legal commission chairman‚ Glynnis Breytenbach‚ for being in possession of confidential city council forensic reports.

The allegation relates to more than 1‚000 files which became central to the fallout between mayor Patricia de Lille and the executive director in her office‚ Craig Kesson.

The mayor accused Kesson of leaking the documents to the party after Breytenbach allegedly called officials of the city demanding more information about them.

The accusations are still under dispute after a confidential report claimed it was in fact De Lille who supplied the documents‚ an allegation the mayor denies.