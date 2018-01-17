Politics

Suspended crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli relieved of all duties

17 January 2018 - 14:51 By Kyle Cowan
Richard Mdluli. File photo.
Image: PEGGY NKOMO

Suspended crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has through “mutual agreement” been relieved of all his duties.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula made the announcement at a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Mdluli‚ who is on trial for kidnapping and has weathered numerous allegations of fraud and corruption‚ was on paid leave for six years‚ earning his full salary and bonuses.

The entire Mdluli debacle has cost the taxpayer roughly R10-million.

Mdluli‚ and his co-accused‚ Mthembeni Mthunzi‚ are facing charges for the murder of Oupa Abel Ramogibe‚ Mdluli's ex-girlfriend's husband‚ in 1999.

The charges are that of kidnapping‚ intimidation‚ assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm‚ and defeating the ends of justice.

They have pleaded not guilty.

“This allows us to move to the next chapter and instill stability and vision at crime intelligence‚” Mbalula said. 

