ANC leader gunned down on KZN north coast

18 January 2018 - 11:33 By Bongani Mthethwa
ANC's regional secretary Tholi Gwala confirmed that S’fiso Mlambo‚ who was Ward 13 branch secretary‚ was shot dead.
Image: iStock

An ANC branch secretary believed to have been close to ousted KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu was gunned down on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Wednesday night.

ANC Musa Dladla regional secretary Tholi Gwala confirmed that S’fiso Mlambo‚ who was Ward 13 branch secretary‚ was shot dead but details around his murder were still sketchy.

“Yes‚ it’s true. We’re going to his home right now to get more information. He was shot dead last night [Wednesday]‚” said Gwala.

Mlambo is believed to have been close to Mchunu‚ who is also from the Musa Dladla region‚ the second-largest ANC region in the province after eThekwini‚ and was a secretary in ANC MPL Bheki Ntuli’s branch.

On his Facebook page‚ his last post on Wednesday morning was: “Now is a time Cde Duduzani Zuma‚” without explaining further.

Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said Mlambo was helping a neighbour with the delivery of building material in the rural Mabuyeni area near Empangeni when an unknown person shot him in the back before fleeing.

After he had been shot‚ Mlambo tried to run away but fell and upon seeing that he had fallen down‚ the gunman returned and shot him in the head.

He was rushed to the Esikhawini clinic‚ where he later died.

