Department of Social Development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant has confirmed the department paid R5-million to the SABC for media exposure‚ including R149‚000 for the public broadcaster to interview the Social Development Minister.

Oliphant made the disclosures to talkshow host Bongani Bingwa on 702 Talk Radio.

Daily Maverick reported this week that half-a-million rand was paid for SABC host Anele Mdoda to interview Bathabile Dlamini on a light-hearted entertainment show.

The department initially denied the claim and said : "The reports which are completely untrue are a display of gutter journalism to destroy anyone who dares to give a different narrative on Minister Bathabile Dlamini."

But Oliphant made an about-turn on air on Thursday morning and said R149‚000 was paid to the SABC for this interview - which focused on Dlamini's friends and family.