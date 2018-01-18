The City of Cape Town’s about-turn on its proposed drought charge has been welcomed by the opposition in council.

Mayor Patricia de Lille said the city would in all likelihood scrap the proposal and introduce higher water tariffs and a punitive charge for water guzzlers.

This came after a public outcry‚ including more than 60‚000 messages to the council opposing the charge. Even the DA provincial and regional leadership joined in‚ and De Lille climbed down even though she defended the charge as recently as five days earlier.

ANC leader Xolani Sotashe said he welcomed the change of heart. “It’s because of pressure [put on the city by residents]‚” said Sotashe.