Politics

NEC 'cannot avoid' discussing Zuma

18 January 2018 - 11:12 By Timeslive
Ramaphosa has emphasised that the ANC would not “humiliate” Zuma.
Ramaphosa has emphasised that the ANC would not “humiliate” Zuma.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Jacob Zuma’s future as president of the country cannot be avoided at the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting starting on Thursday.

That was the view of one NEC member canvassed by Business Day  who was quoted as saying‚ “It has to be dealt with.”

Another NEC member cautioned that there could be a massive pushback from Zuma supporters if his future came up for discussion.

Ramaphosa has emphasised that the ANC would not “humiliate” Zuma.

Zuma is under mounting pressure to “do the honourable thing” or face being recalled or‚ worse still‚ being impeached‚ according to sources close to Ramaphosa.

However‚ political analyst Somadoda Fikeni told Eyewitness News meeting the NEC was more likely to be preoccupied with appointing committees and providing input ahead of the State of the Nation Address.

The NEC meeting precedes a two-day lekgotla‚ which includes ministers‚ government officials and alliance partners.

READ MORE

Ramaphosa can be SA’s Number One immediately

Who will be South Africa’s next president? With Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa giving a clear indication in television interviews on Sunday that ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Zuma exit 'delicate' but on the cards - Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday gave his strongest indication yet that President Jacob Zuma’s days as the country’s president were numbered‚ ...
Politics
3 days ago

Presidency denies claims Zuma demanded NDZ be appointed deputy president of SA

The Presidency has denied reports that President Jacob Zuma had demanded during a meeting last week with his deputy and newly-elected ANC president‚ ...
Politics
3 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. NEC 'cannot avoid' discussing Zuma Politics
  2. Confirmed: R149k paid to SABC to polish Dlamini's brand Politics
  3. KZN school visit shows cramped conditions and ill-equipped teachers to blame ... Politics
  4. Suspended crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli relieved of all duties Politics
  5. 12 ANC and EFF protesters arrested at Hoërskool Ondervaal Politics

Latest Videos

Cuteness overload: Day one at big school for first graders
Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal
X