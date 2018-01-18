Jacob Zuma’s future as president of the country cannot be avoided at the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting starting on Thursday.

That was the view of one NEC member canvassed by Business Day who was quoted as saying‚ “It has to be dealt with.”

Another NEC member cautioned that there could be a massive pushback from Zuma supporters if his future came up for discussion.

Ramaphosa has emphasised that the ANC would not “humiliate” Zuma.

Zuma is under mounting pressure to “do the honourable thing” or face being recalled or‚ worse still‚ being impeached‚ according to sources close to Ramaphosa.

However‚ political analyst Somadoda Fikeni told Eyewitness News meeting the NEC was more likely to be preoccupied with appointing committees and providing input ahead of the State of the Nation Address.

The NEC meeting precedes a two-day lekgotla‚ which includes ministers‚ government officials and alliance partners.