Ramaphosa piles pressure on Zuma with anti-corruption call

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday called on prosecutors to act urgently in pursuit of a firm owned by friends of scandal-plagued President Jacob Zuma, as pressure mounted on him to step down.

Ramaphosa succeeded Zuma as head of the African National Congress last month, making him likely to replace Zuma as the country's next president in 2019 - or even earlier, if Zuma resigns.

In recent days he has gone on the offensive against companies controlled by the Gupta family, businessmen friends of Zuma accused of unduly using political connections to win work with the state.

"We want to deal with the rot. It is unacceptable, totally unacceptable, that companies owned by the nation and set up to benefit the people have been hijacked," Ramaphosa said at a meeting of business leaders and cabinet ministers.

The rand currency has rallied around 16 percent since Ramaphosa's ANC leadership victory as investors bet he will crack down on corruption and implement policy reforms.