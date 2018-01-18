The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to President Jacob Zuma to demand that he release the terms of reference for the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

It has been more than a week since Zuma announced the establishment of the commission‚ as required by a Constitutional Court judgment.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to head the inquiry‚ which was ordered by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her report on state capture.

"Clearly defining the terms of reference will be in the best interests of all South Africans and must be done urgently so that we can address ongoing state capture once and for all‚ and hold those responsible to account. The country has a right to know what specifically will be probed – Zuma can no longer hide‚" DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said on Thursday in a media statement.