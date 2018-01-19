Bathabile interview: SABC admits it breached editorial policy

The SABC has admitted that it had not complied with its editorial policy when the Department of Social Development was to pay R149 000 for Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s interview broadcast in December on Real Talk with Anele.

The SABC board’s news and editorial committee said in a statement on Friday that policy had been breached because the public broadcaster did not charge for interviews.

The committee said the SABC must clearly state that a programme has been sponsored but in the Dlamini interviews on 7 and 8 December this had not been done.

It also found that there had been a breakdown in internal controls and processes in the Dlamini case.

TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that the department had paid an overall amount of R5m to the SABC for media exposure‚ including the R149 000 for the public broadcaster to interview Bathabile.

Lumka Oliphant made the disclosure to talk show host Bongani Bingwa on 702 Talk Radio.